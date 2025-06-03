Busch Protective awarded FBI ballistic helmet contract

PRESS RELEASE

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — Busch PROtective is proud to announce its revolutionary lightweight ballistic helmet, the AMP-1X, has been selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the primary protective ballistic helmet for all federal agents within the Department of Justice (DOJ). Following up on their 2019 award from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for helmets, this back-to-back DOJ selection highlights the premium ballistic capabilities introduced by Busch PROtective into the United States law enforcement market utilizing a patented heat-resistant hybridized aramid solution. The five-year, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement, awarded to federal distribution partner, Predictive Ballistics, can be utilized by other DOJ agencies including the United States Marshals Service (USMS) and DEA. Four years of intensive research & development led to the creation of the boltless AMP-1X, where it joins the flagship AMP1TP, the previously awarded DOJ contract model, as a lightweight option that perfectly balances ballistic/trauma protection and unparalleled comfort.

The AMP-1X helmet system, weighing only 2.8lbs (3.1lbs in FBI configuration with rails & NVG shroud), was designed specifically for federal, state and municipal law enforcement and public safety agencies. It successfully passed the new DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol 2024 issued by the FBI’s Ballistic Research Facility (BRF), in addition to already meeting European VPAM-3 certification, National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level IIIA testing and the ASTM HG2 (modified) standard. The DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol 2024, focuses on protecting agents during real-world ballistic events. This includes improved testing for penetration, blunt trauma, hot/cold scenario temperature conditioning, increased surface area (must stop shots within one-inch from the edge) - all while significantly limiting energy transfer during a ballistic event by limiting backface deformation (BFD). While most helmet manufacturers focus solely on the 1985 NIJ helmet test, the 2024 DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol vastly improves overall officer safety and helmet protection within the U.S. and has been broadly adopted by agencies in all 50 states. It is the current standard for over 22 state patrol agencies.

“Within six months of being awarded the original 2019 DEA-FBI Helmet contract, we had already shifted our R&D focus towards perfecting the next generation head borne ecosystem. By working with and understanding the different needs of numerous federal and local law enforcement agencies, we were able to create this next-generation product, the AMP-1X,” said Edwin Busch, CEO of Busch PROtective. “Partnering with Predictive Ballistics for training, education and distribution has been fantastic. Our teams work seamlessly together to provide world-class customer service and knowledge, and to craft unique solutions for thousands of different field offices and public safety agencies across the globe.”

On the development process: “We met with numerous high-performing teams, all with unique public safety missions, to create a world-class helmet system with the goal of unparalleled protection and comfort. Teams wanted a solution tailored specifically for law enforcement operations, not military deployments. It had to be lightweight, robust enough to satisfy the DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol and prove to be the most comfortable head borne system they have ever worn” said David Jones, Vice President of Federal Solutions at Busch PROtective. “As a law enforcement focused manufacturer, we worked closely with our partners on a proprietary heat-resistant aramid solution, as well as UNITY™ Tactical on a customized lightweight NVG shroud system called SUMMIT™ reducing overall system weight while emphasizing strength, comfort, quality, and modularity.”

About Busch PROtective

With over 40 years of experience designing and producing ballistic head protection systems, Busch PROtective is a worldwide leader with cutting-edge innovative protective solutions for public safety customers in law enforcement, corrections, fire/EMS, and riot operations. Known for rapid kitting and delivery of custom helmet solutions within the U.S. and Canada, Busch PROtective has developed a suite of protective accessories including ballistic visors, ballistic mandibles, helmet covers, communication adapters and up-armor rifle appliques for use with both the AMP-1X and AMP-1TP head borne systems.