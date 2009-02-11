Helmet Cooling Technology Now Available from Seer Helmets

New from Seer Helmets is the S-7001 Helmet Cool Cap. The latest in Cooling Technology is now available from Seer Helmets. Our Cool Cap utilizes Hydroweave® technology to keep your head cool and comfortable. Tests by various Police Agencies state that the Cool Cap cools continuously in temperatures as high as 120° F for up to eight hours. The Seer Cool Cap is one size fits all. It is slim and contoured to allow a smooth fit under your helmet and reusable. To activate, simply soak in cool water for 5 minutes, wring out excess water and towel dry the Cool Cap. The Cool Cap stays slim even when wet and does not puff up. It’s like taking the “dew rag” to the next level. This cap is available directly from www.SuperSeer.com.

About Seer Helmets

Super Seer Corporation is a Custom Helmet Manufacturer. We build each helmet by hand - one at a time. No compromise is made in the quality of the helmet. Since we hand paint each helmet, custom painted helmets for Harley-Davidson and Honda are our specialty. Our custom motorcycle helmets not only look great, but feel great too! We also offer motorcycle accessories such as motorcycle goggles and faceshields. In addition, we are the industry standard for police helmets such as: swat helmets, mounted patrol helmets, police motorcycle helmets, riot and correctional helmets. For more information, visit www.SuperSeer.com.