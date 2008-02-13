Bianchi® Introduces New Negotiator™ Ankle Holster

TEMECULA, Calif.—Bianchi International, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of the new Model 150 Negotiator™ Ankle Holster.

Recognized worldwide for its quality, innovative designs and personal service, Bianchi International has introduced numerous “firsts” to the law enforcement, military and shooting sports markets since 1958, including the first molded nylon holster, the first thumb break holster and the first duty retention holster. Bianchi combines classic function and design with cutting-edge performance and reliability.

Lined with genuine sheepskin for comfort and breathability, the new full-grain leather Negotiator Ankle Holster features a neoprene leg strap that expands to fit the leg comfortably. An adjustable 2” elastic leg strap secures and keeps the holster in place, while the hard action snaps provide extra security. A vertical Velcro® attachment strap connects the leg strap to the holster and may be removed, should the user not require the leg strap. The Model 150 Negotiator also features a forward cant for ease of draw.

The Model 150 Negotiator Ankle Holster is available in black, plain finish with an MSRP of $78.25.

For more information about Bianchi, please visit www.bianchi-intl.com.

