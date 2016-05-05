Firearms Accessory Supplier, Extracarry.com, Launches New Product

The ExtraCarryTM Concealed Carry Magazine Pouch

Battle Ground, WA - The newly released, patent pending, ExtraCarryTM Mag Pouch is the newest and best way to carry spare ammo concealed. It is lightweight and ambidextrous. Just slide it into any pocket and it looks unassuming just like any pocket knife with a pants clip. The ExtraCarryTM Mag Pouch securely locks into your pocket with its patent pending integrated clip. Your spare magazine is well hidden and rapidly available when you need it.

The ExtraCarryTM Mag Pouch provides a deep pouch covering the magazine’s first exposed round along with protecting the notch in the magazine which holds it in place in a pistol. No worries about foreign objects, like coins, dirt, debris, getting stuck between the magazine pouch and the magazine or dislodging a round that could easily cause a jam.

The ExtracCarryTM Mag Pouch is manufactured using strong and flexible nylon and has an integrated spring steel pocket clip. They are made in the USA with retail prices starting at $50. They’re currently available for the 1911 (7 and 8 round), Colt Government 380, Colt Mustang 380, Glock 17/22, Glock 19/23, Glock 26/27/33, Glock 36, Glock 42 and 43, Keltec 3AT, Remington Rm390, Ruger LCP, S&W M&P Shield 40 and 9mm, S&W M&P Bodyguard 380, Sig Sauer P238, Springfield XD(m) 45 and 9mm and the Springfield XD-S 45 and 9mm. More variations are on the way.

If you have a custom idea or need further information, just drop us an email: sales@extracarry.com

Company Website: www.extracarry.com.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HspQk-CfzB0

Instagram: www.instagram.com/extracarry/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ExtraCarry-1494622134180254/