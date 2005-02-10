Armor Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Bianchi International

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH), a leading manufacturer and distributor of security products and vehicle armor systems serving law enforcement, military, homeland security and commercial markets, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Bianchi International (“Bianchi”), for $60.0 million in cash. Bianchi is a leading supplier of holsters, belts and accessories under the Bianchi™ brand name and a leading supplier of premium quality outdoor backpacks and daypacks under the Gregory™ brand name.

Bianchi will be integrated into Armor Holdings’ Products Division and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share. Robert R. Schiller, President and Chief Operating Officer of Armor Holdings, Inc., commented, “We are very pleased to have completed this complementary acquisition of well-established brands. We believe that through this acquisition, we will further diversify our distribution capabilityand product portfolio, providing greater choices for our law enforcement, military, and recreational customers. We are delighted to welcome Bianchi’s outstanding management team and dedicated employees to the Armor Holdings family.”

About Armor Holdings, Inc.

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement, and personnel safety markets.