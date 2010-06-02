Bulldog Equipment, LLC Unveils a New Sister Company: Venom Industries, LLC to Cater to the Retail Market

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Bulldog Equipment LLC, a leading manufacturer of tactical and assault gear for the government, military and law enforcement organizations within the continental United States has decided to spread its wings. Bulldog has now unveiled Venom Industries LLC, a new gear company to service the retail market.

The vision at Venom is to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability, while enhancing the end-user’s performance. This innovative company has developed a new line of products geared towards the consumer who needs a quick and easy way to transport concealed weapons.

Venom started because of a void that President, Jason Simione needed to fill. Simione needed a way to safely carry his weapon(s) on a daily basis. The answer was simple: create a comfortable, safe, product line designed to carry concealed weapons. The Cobra line of products that Venom offers, integrates a Velcro insertion design that allows the user to arrange weapons and magazines in a way that works best for him/her.

“If I need my weapon, I want to be able to get to it in the quickest, most efficient way possible,” says President, Jason Simione. “That is exactly what the Cobra line of products allows me to do. I arrange everything for rapid access.”

Venom prides itself in producing world-class products, and is dedicated to meeting the special needs of all customers. All products are guaranteed for life against manufacturer’s defects, which includes material and workmanship. Venom will repair or replace any product for the lifetime of that product. All Venom equipment is proudly manufactured in the United States.

If you have a weapon, Venom has a way for you to carry it. Visit the new Venom Industries website, to check out the new gear and exercise your 2nd amendment.

For more information on Venom Industries, LLC gear and products, please contact Dana Heinsen by phone at, 954-581-5510, by e-mail at info@venomindustries.us or visit http://www.venomindustries.us.