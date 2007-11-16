Command Arms Accessories Introduces New UFH Five Position Light / Laser Mount

Ivyland, PA—Command Arms Accessories (CAA) the manufacturer of unique and innovative weapon accessories is proud to introduce the new UFH Five-Position Light / Laser Mount.

The UFH Light / Laser Mount locks in any of five positions allowing your flashlight to be mounted on either side of the pistol or rifle. The UFH Light / Laser Mount enables light to enter the room while the operator maximizes use of cover, regardless of which side of the room or angle is desired. The mounting points are at 0˚, 45˚, 90˚, 135˚, and 180˚. Simply push and pull the mount to rotate light position for a quick adjustment. The UFH also allows the operator to easily access light on/off button with thumb while using a vertical style grip. Molded from reinforced polymer composite for extreme durability. The UFH fits onto Picatinny rails or under barrel handgun rails. Available in Black, Tan and OD Green.

The UFH is available in two models:

Screw tightened model - recommended for mounting on rifles

Quick detach push button model – recommended for under barrel handgun rails

Available diameters:

UFH1 - 0.71" - 0.81"

UFH2 - 0.84" - 0.94"

UFH3 - 0.96" - 1.06"

UFH4 - 1.11" - 1.20"

About Command Arms

CAA is the exclusive US distributor of the TDI and First Samco Inc. products. We are committed to providing unique and innovative products for the most demanding users designed by experienced weapons professionals. Products are designed with participation from elite military and law enforcement organizations around the world.

