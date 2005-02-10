Fobus Announces the Springfield XD Holster

Fobus USA is proud to introduce the SP11 holster. This new holster for the Springfield XD features improved presentation and incorporates an adjustable tensioning screw that allows adjustable retention of the firearm. The SP11 holster is available in right hand paddle, belt, Roto-Holster™ paddle, Roto-Holster™ belt, compact and compact ankle models.

The compact models, SP11B and SP11BA will also fit the Taurus Millennium 145 and all Taurus Millennium Pro models.

Retail Value : $24.99. For more information, please visit www.fobusholster.com or call (215)355-2621.