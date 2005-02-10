Fobus Introduces the Walther P22 Holster

For Immediate Release

Fobus USA is pleased to announce a new holster for the Walther P22 pistol. The Walther P22 holster will utilize our unique passive retention system that secures the pistol while allowing instant presentation without the need to disengage mechanical securing devices.

Impervious to hot or cold conditions and less than half the weight of other holsters (1.8 to 2.2.oz). Lifetime warranty for wear, replacement by FOBUS or refund from the point of the purchase. The WP22 holster will be available in right-hand, paddle configuration.

MODEL# WP22

Retail $24.99

For more information, Contact:

Fobus USA

1300 B-3 Industrial Highway, Dept. AH

Southampton, PA 18966

Phone: (215) 355-2621

Website: www.fobusholster.net