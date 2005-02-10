FOBUS USA Introduces the Modular Shoulder Harness System - SHR2

Don’t spend your money twice for a holster when Fobus now makes it possible for you to use your Roto holster in our new modular shoulder harness system.

The new Fobus model SHR2 modular shoulder harness has two attachment points that will allow the mounting of any two Roto design products. A mounting example would be both a Roto holster and a Roto Mag pouch as featured below. The SHR2 harness is fully adjustable and is produced from a ballistic nylon that utilizes independent shoulder support sections. Integral adjustable straps are provided to increase stability of both holster and harness by attaching to the user’s belt. The SHR2 system is adaptable to either right or left hand carry models.

For more information, contact Fobus USA:

1300 B-3 Industrial Highway, Dept. AH

Southampton, PA 18966

Phone (215) 355-2621

Website: www.fobusholster.com