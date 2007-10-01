GT Distributors Hosts TASER Certification Class

AUSTIN, Texas— One of the nation’s leading suppliers of public safety equipment, GT Distributors hosted a TASER® Certified Instructor Class and welcomed law enforcement officials from across the state for the advanced training. The two-day course was held in GT Distributors’ facility in Austin, and covered the techniques for proper deployment of and certification of instructors in the use of the TASER ADVANCED TASER M26 and TASER X26 electronic control devices.



“We are always looking for new ways to help, educate and support law enforcement and public safety personnel, and we’re proud to have brought this advanced certification training to Central Texas,” says Jim Orr, president of GT Distributors. “We want our customers to know that we provide more than just products. We can provide the right training to better utilize the products we supply to officers of every badge, and the general public.”



TASER International’s products protect life, providing advanced electronic control devices for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force.



GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of public safety equipment and specialists in law enforcement products. Operating state-of-the-art distribution facilities in Georgia and Texas, GT Distributors delivers and markets high-quality law enforcement, military, fire and public safety equipment and apparel for some of the world’s most respected manufacturers as well as its own proprietary brands.

For more information about GT Distributors and its extensive line of law enforcement and tactical products, call 800/775-5996 or visit www.gtdist.com.

