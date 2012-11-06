Honeywell Donates First Responder Products for Hurricane Sandy Relief and Recovery Efforts

Honeywell Humanitarian Relief Fund to Provide Aid to Local Employees Affected by Hurricane Sandy

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Honeywell announced today it is donating more than $600,000 in first responder products to aid in relief and recovery efforts in areas devastated by Hurricane Sandy.

Honeywell, the makers of Morning Pride turnout gear for first responders, will donate more than 19,000 personal protective products including protective footwear, gloves, hoods and helmets, designed to weather the most arduous conditions first responders face every day. The protective gear will be distributed via the Nassau County Office of Emergency Management in Long Island, New York, to first responder teams in affected areas in New York and New Jersey.

“As the world’s leading provider of personal protective equipment, we are deeply committed to worker safety and to helping those on the front lines of rescue and recovery efforts remain safe,” said Honeywell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Cote. “Honeywell employees work and live in these communities, these are our own hometowns and we feel a sense of responsibility to support the first responders there.”

Honeywell also announced the Honeywell Humanitarian Relief Fund (HHRF) has been deployed to support employees who have been affected by the devastating hurricane. Support will initially include immediate cash assistance for food, clothing, and shelter to employees who have been temporarily displaced. Honeywell will also match employee contributions to HHRF dollar for dollar.

“With a significant presence in the tri-state area, many of our employees have felt the impact of Hurricane Sandy’s destruction,” Cote added. “The fund will help with longer-term needs once the extent of the damage has been assessed and local efforts turn to rebuilding.”

Over the last year, Honeywell has donated more than $1 million of safety products to support disaster relief, first responder and other non-profit agencies to protect those serving our communities. Through the HHRF, the company and thousands of Honeywell employees have responded with donations and long-term rebuilding efforts for other tragedies in recent years, such as the tsunami in Japan, the Colorado wildfires, the earthquake in Haiti, tornadoes in North Carolina, hurricanes Ike and Katrina, and the earthquake in China.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; turbochargers; and performance materials. Based in Morris Township, N.J., Honeywell’s shares are traded on the New York, London, and Chicago Stock Exchanges. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywellnow.com.

About Honeywell Hometown Solutions

The Honeywell Humanitarian Relief Fund (HHRF) is part of Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company’s corporate citizenship initiative, which focuses on five areas of vital importance: Science & Math Education, Family Safety & Security, Housing & Shelter, Habitat & Conservation, and Humanitarian Relief. Together with leading public and non-profit institutions, Honeywell has developed powerful programs to address these needs in the communities it serves. For more information, please visit www.honeywell.com/citizenship.