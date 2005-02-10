Kershaw Model 155ST ‘Black Out’ Speed-Safe Technology Named “Best Buy”

WILSONVILLE, Or. - Now consumers can own Kershaw’s exciting Speed-Safe assisted opening technology, designed by renowned custom knife maker Ken Onion, at a price never before possible.

That manufacturing achievement has resulted in a coveted award for Kershaw Knives’ valued-priced Black Out (Model 1550ST). The Black Out was honored as The Blade Magazine’s 1999 Best Buy.

Kershaw’s Black Out was selected as the 1999 Best Buy‚ by an overwhelming vote of trade industry members, including companies such as Benchmade, Buck, and Emerson. The winner is chosen based on a range of criteria-from form and function to craftsmanship and quality. The Black Out not only passed that tough, industry scrutiny, but was specifically chosen for its ability to deliver cutting-edge, Speed-Safe technology at a price the average knife buyer can afford.

“We’re extremely proud to have been selected as the 1999 Best Buy,” said Doug Flagg, Kershaw’s Sales and Marketing Manager. “And we’re very excited about being able to bring Ken Onion’s outstanding Speed-Safe technology to the public at an affordable price.”

The Black Out retails for $89.95 and features the Speed-Safe torsion bar technology that has been causing such a stir in the industry. Speed-Safe offers assisted opening that is smooth, easy, and effortless. A short push on the thumb stud and a cam deploys the blade, locking it into position. For safety, this torsion bar holds the blade securely in the handle until the user releases it. Furthermore, the torsion bar won’t allow the blade to fall back into the handle until the user pushes it into place. Previously, knife enthusiasts who wanted to purchase Speed-Safe technology in a custom Ken Onion knife had to pay as much as $500.

The partnership between Onion and Kershaw Knives has not only made this unique assisted-opening technology affordable, but has resulted in an exceptionally handsome knife. The Black Out features an ergonomically designed, liner-locking, black Polyamide handle and premium 440A stainless blade steel that achieves 56-57 Rockwell. The sleek, matte-black, partially serrated blade is titanium nitride-coated and honed to Kershaw’s famous ‘shaving-sharp’ edge.

The Black Out is manufactured exclusively by Kershaw Knives’ in its Wilsonville facility and built to maintain Kershaw’s worldwide reputation for quality and innovation. The company prides itself on using the highest quality materials and state-of-the-art techniques to produce knives and other cutting tools that are prized throughout the world.

In addition to the award-winning Black Out, Kershaw offers a full line of Speed-Safe knives, including a non-serrated Black Out and the original Random Task knife, Blade Magazine’s 1998 American-Made Knife of the Year. The Random Task is also available in a true left-handed model with left-handed locking mechanism.

A free, full-color product catalog may be obtained by writing to:

Kershaw Knives

25300 SW Parkway Avenue

Wilsonville, Oregon 97070

or visit www.kershawknives.com