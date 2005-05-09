Michaels of Oregon Now Exclusive Distributor of Maglula Loaders

LULA™ loaders will add to Butler Creek Line

OREGON CITY, OR - Michaels of Oregon today announced the acquisition of exclusive American distribution rights for the LULA™ family of ammunition loaders from Maglula Ltd. The distribution agreement will allow Michaels of Oregon to distribute the loader to the sporting goods, law enforcement and military markets under the Butler Creek® brand.

The LULA line of loaders is well known worldwide for their performance and durability. Designed to make loading and unloading of magazine quick and easy, the loaders also protect the fingers from pain and are small and light enough to be carried in any pocket or pouch.

“This agreement with Maglula Ltd. to add their ammo loaders to our Butler Creek line is another example of Michaels of Oregon actively seeking out the best products possible for our consumers,” said Dennis Pixton, CEO of Michaels of Oregon. “While we frequently develop our own product lines, we also actively look for innovative and industry leading designs outside our company that can be added to our product line.”

“We are very excited and honored at Maglula Israel for the partnership with Michaels of Oregon,” said Guy Tal, CEO of Maglula Ltd. “We envision high growth potential and look forward to supplying Michaels of Oregon with new products in the near future.”

For more information on this or any product, please visit our Web site at www.michalesoforegon.com or call us at 503-655-7964.

About Michaels of Oregon

Michaels of Oregon is the leading manufacturer of hunting, shooting and law enforcement accessories. Headquartered in Oregon City, OR, the company also has offices in Meridian, ID. Under the brand names Uncle Mike’s®, Uncle Mike’s Law Enforcement™, Butler Creek®, Hoppe’s® and Stoney Point ®, Michaels of Oregon manufactures and distributes holsters, slings, swivels, gun cases, belts, gun cleaning products and other hunting, shooting and law enforcement gear.