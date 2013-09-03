Quantico Tactical Hires Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising

Dan Gaddis Brings 25-years of Executive Experience in Merchandising, Product Management and Development to Quantico Tactical ABERDEEN, NC (August 2013) - Quantico Tactical, a leader in sourcing and supplying performance-proven apparel, equipment and firearms to law enforcement, government agencies, military and private citizens, announces the new position of Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising to be held by Dan Gaddis, a highly skilled marketing and merchandising executive. Gaddis will spearhead the new Marketing and Merchandising division of Quantico Tactical, providing expertise in direct marketing, branding, product development, product management, vendor relations and retail strategies. Gaddis has held executive positions where he successfully led teams to complete company initiatives, increased sales and cut excess waste. He has demonstrated leadership and resourcefulness and has earned a solid reputation in the Military, Law Enforcement, Outdoor and Automotive Aftermarket industries. Gaddis has held various executive positions; including Vice President of Merchandising at U.S. Cavalry and Director of Merchandising at the Eastwood Company. Gaddis served as a Combat Arms Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and has served as a Police Reserve Officer, Volunteer Fire Police Captain and is currently a Volunteer Fire Fighter for the Puppy Creek Fire Department in Raeford, NC. “Dan brings so much to the table for Quantico Tactical. Not only is his reputation sterling , but the skills he brings for merchandising, vendor relations, catalog, direct marketing, product development and brand management will greatly enhance our current and future strategies.” David Hensley, CEO of Quantico Tactical added. “Dan is also an avid firearms enthusiast with a personal working knowledge of our military, police and fire markets. He brings not only his incredible skill set to Quantico Tactical but an understanding and respect for our industry and customers.”

“I am looking forward to working closely with David in maximizing his company’s growth potential in an industry that I am familiar with and fully support,” Dan Gaddis, Quantico Tactical’s new Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising. “Quantico Tactical has always taken pride in the brands they represent and the clients they serve. Our goal now is to drive that commitment and expand

