Refuse to be a Victim and TASER International Provide Crucial Personal Safety Information on August 14th

Safety experts agree the single most important step toward ensuring personal safety is making the conscious decision to Refuse To Be A Victim®. Citizens stand a much better chance of preventing criminal attack if they develop a safety plan before they need it. This Public Safety Seminar provides community members crime prevention and personal safety strategies.

Free Public Seminar at TASER International Headquarters

Personal safety is something that all of us can and should prepare for now. Please join us for a FREE Refuse To Be A Victim® public seminar and learn how to be proactive about your personal safety.

Topics will include:

The Psychology of the Criminal

Home & Automobile Security

Travel & Technological Security

Mental Preparedness & Self Defense Training Options

Personal Safety Devices, Physical Security and…

TASER® ECD Demonstrations

Visit Refuse To Be A Victim at: http://www.nrahq.org/rtbav

Saturday, August 14, 2010

8:30am - 12:30pm

TASER International

17800 N. 85th Street

Scottsdale, Arizona 85255

