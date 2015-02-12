Review: Deconstructing the RE Factor Tactical Operator Band

Let’s face it. The market is flooded with paracord and survival bracelets. You can get them in just about any color combination imaginable and the thought has probably even crossed your mind about making your own. Well, you can safe the arts and crafts project for later because we might have found the ultimate in paracord survival bracelets. Meet the Operator Band from RE Factor Tactical.

Designed to fit the mission needs of Special Operations Personnel, the Operator Band is more than just a paracord survival bracelet. It was purpose-built to give you the tools you’d need in an emergency or survival situation. The RE Factor Tactical Operator Band is the brainchild of a Special Forces S.E.R.E. Level C graduate. RE Factor Tactical’s website breaks down what’s included with their Operator Band: 12′ of 550 paracord, 30′ of 80 lb. test Spider Wire Fishing Line, fishing hook, 18″ of 45 lb. test Eagle Claw Snare Wire, P51 can opener, flint fire starter, and a hidden handcuff key.

Read the full article, here.