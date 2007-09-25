SAFARILAND Introduces New Rapid Light System

ONTARIO, Calif.—Safariland Ltd, Inc., a BAE Systems company, one of the world’s largest suppliers of holsters and duty gear, announced today the introduction of the Rapid Light System (RLS™) for law enforcement, security personnel, and civilians that combines a gun-mounted light, and hand held flashlight into one integrated light system.

“The concept and development of the RLS is revolutionary to this industry, yet it is an incredibly simple design,” said Scott Carnahan, director of Marketing, Safariland. “RLS reduces the amount of equipment that law enforcement and tactical personnel must carry by providing a single product that addresses multiple situations with ease and flexibility. It is also a great tool for civilian use.”

Offering maximum versatility and usability, the RLS system employs a single, ultra-bright flashlight and separate gun mount with a built-in clip. The flashlight mounts onto any weapon incorporating an integral rail or Picatinny rail system, including rifles and shotguns. Designed to mount in two quick and easy steps, the RLS slides onto a weapon’s rail and “locks” into place, rapidly transitioning from standard flashlight for hand-held use to tactical illumination. The light can easily be removed from the mount and the belt clip secures easily to belts or garments, eliminating the need for additional equipment on an already full duty belt.

With ultra-bright LED technology, the RLS flashlight is bright enough to serve as an officer’s primary light system, providing more than 50 hours of use with just three AAA batteries. The standard push button provides controllable on/off illumination of a target, minimizing loss of handgrip, sight picture and exposure.

The RLS mount can be purchased separately, allowing the user to attach their own compact flashlight. It can accommodate a variety of compact lights ranging from .97 inches to 1.06 inches in diameter.

The RLS Light/Mount System is available in black, with an MSRP of $125.00. RLS Mount Only has an MSRP of $45.00

