Safariland® Introduces New Retention Holster Concept To Its Line Of Duty Holsters

Ontario, CA. – A year in the making, Safariland has introduced the next evolution of duty retention holsters with their all new Automatic Locking System (ALS™) uniformed duty holsters. Available in either a standard ride (Model 6360) or with a 1.5” belt drop (Model 6365), the key to this system is an internal locking device that secures the weapon in all directions simply upon reholstering, providing Level II Plus Retention™, which can also be elevated to Level III Plus Retention™ with the addition of the Sentry.

The Model 6360 ALS™ Level II Plus duty holster utilizes the SLS rotating hood design as the primary security system for a smoother single-motion draw and greater protection against attempted weapon takeaways. Yet uniquely new is the ALS™ internal locking mechanism that locks into the ejection port combines with the SLS, offering three distinct design differences from previous models. First, once the weapon is holstered, it “locks” into place, providing an extra measure of security from the standard Level II Retention™ holsters. Second, once the SLS is released, the holster is completely operable with the thumb, making it very instinctive to use. And finally, when all retention devices are released, the weapon can be drawn straight out of the holster with no twisting or other motion required.

The Models 6360 and 6365 feature a tensioning device, molded sight track and SAFARI-SUEDE™ lining to protect the gun’s sights and finish. Its wraparound construction and SAFARI-LAMINATE™ structure provides the strongest design combination available. The SAFARILAND rigid UBL anchors the holster and stabilizes it on your duty belt with hardened aerospace fasteners. Further, this new ALS™ system is also offered in Tactical and Concealment holster offerings.



The new ALS Models 6360 and 6365 are available to fit the most popular semiautomatic pistols, with additional fits to be added throughout the 2006 year. These models are offered in SAFARILAMINATE™ Plain, Basket weave, and Hi-Gloss, with an MSRP of $161.50 and in STX Tactical™ with an MSRP of $115.00. Available now.

