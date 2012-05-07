Safariland Introduces Safariland/Kona Patrol Bike for Law Enforcement

Safariland launches entire bike product line to meet the needs of patrol officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safariland®, a BAE Systems line of business, announced today at the International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA) Conference that it is introducing a brand new Patrol Bike product line for the law enforcement market. Safariland has teamed with Kona USA, one of the world’s leading all-terrain bicycle manufacturers, to develop the flagship product in the line, the Safariland®/Kona® Patrol Bike 29er. Safariland is supporting this with an integrated line of bike related products from their branded armor, duty gear and protective gear lines to new offerings of bike accessories, including apparel and hardware.

The Safariland/Kona Patrol Bike is built from the ground up as the premium patrol bike for law enforcement and security markets, and utilizes some of the most technologically advanced components in the industry. The Patrol Bike is available in both a 29er and 26-inch wheel base and includes advanced features not found on typical patrol bikes.

The Safariland/Kona Patrol Bike is built with the Kona Race Lite 7005 aluminum frame that has been engineered for ideal shape and wall thickness for extra performance and durability. It features Shimano® components throughout, including the Shimano® 30-speed drivetrain with SLX derailleur Roxshox™ high-performance forks and hydraulic disc brakes provide excellent performance and additional stopping power.

Other key design elements include:

• Sloping Toptube with padding for more standover clearance

• Integrated rear rack for superior payload strength

• Tapered oversized headtube for improved stability and overall riding performance

• Internal cabling system for non-obstructive riding

• 29-inch wheels for improved stability and making it easy to roll over small obstacles

• Optional light and siren system from CycleSiren

“This product category has been without a clear leader in the field for many years. Our goal in working with patrol officers throughout the country was to develop a bike that met all the critical demands officers need to do their job. We’ve done that with the Patrol Bike 29er”, stated Corey McCroskey, Category Director for the Bike line. We’re seeing an upward growth due to the substantial escalation of “green” measures, and our objective was to be ready with the right product at the right time for our law enforcement customers.

In addition to offering a state-of–the-art patrol bike, Safariland is offering an entire line of patrol bike related product from among the best names in the bike industry. These include Shimano® pedals and shoes, Bell® helmets, a hydration backpack system from Geigerrig®, bike tools from Blackburn® to name a few.

Safariland is combining this with law enforcement gear from their legacy brands that focus on attributes needed by bike officers. Among the offerings are lightweight Level II and IIIA armor from ABA® and Second Chance®, STX finish holsters and slimline magazine pouches from Safariland duty gear, AccuMold® and PatrolTek product from Bianchi® and batons from Monadnock®. New offerings include the Hatch® Special Unit Bike Glove and Break Free® Chain Lube.

By offering this integrated system of products and services Safariland’s goal is to make it as easy as possible for the law enforcement agency and individual officer to get the product they need in a one-stop-shop environment. The Safariland/Kona Patrol Bike will be offered by authorized Safariland and Kona Patrol Bike dealers and distributors. Partner products will be available for sale by these dealers and through the Safariland Patrol Bike website at www.safarilandpatrolbikes.com.

