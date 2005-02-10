SAFARILAND® Introduces Super Duty™ Tactical

(ONTARIO, Calif.) - SAFARILAND® introduces Super Duty™ and Super Duty™ Tactical finish, accessories so strong they are virtually unbreakable. By using a revolutionary injection molded process to produce SUPER DUTY™, SAFARILAND® design engineers can insure an officer maximum comfort while maintaining a professional appearance.

“Our research and design department is very excited about SUPER DUTY™,” said Director of Duty Gear Product Development and Marketing, Scott Carnahan. “The injection molding process offers tremendous opportunities. We can produce a product that looks like traditional leather, or SAFARI-LAMINATE™ designs but is less expensive and more maintenance free.”

According to Carnahan, durable Super Duty™ accessories are highly abrasion and fade resistant and can stand up to the hottest or coldest climates. Because Super Duty™ accessories are constructed of one molded piece, they will not absorb perspiration, water or blood born pathogens. For cleaning, Super Duty™ accessories can be wiped with a damp rag.

Super Duty™ is available in plain black or basket weave finishes and choice of chrome, brass or hidden snaps. Super Duty™ Tactical finish is only available with black snaps, which works well with a NYLOK® PRO rig. All Super Duty™ products fit up to 2.25" (58mm) belt loops and include a water drain hole.

SAFARILAND® is introducing its Super Duty™ and Super Duty™ Tactical line of accessories at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 28 - 31, 2005. For more product information go to www.safariland.com.