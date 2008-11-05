Safariland® Introduces Two New Tactical Accessories

ONTARIO, California – October 31, 2008 – Safariland, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the addition of two new tactical accessories, the Model 7742 Magazine Doubler and Model RK-M4 Rail Kit, to the company’s extensive variety of duty, tactical and concealment holsters and accessories.



Safariland has earned a leadership position and an industry reputation for “Innovation Not Imitation™” for its holsters and equipment in the law enforcement, military and sporting good markets. With a research and development team comprised of veteran law enforcement officers and champion competitive shooters, Safariland utilizes this comprehensive industry knowledge to design, develop and manufacture some of the most innovative and highest quality products in the world.



The Model 7742 Magazine Doubler allows tactical personnel to react more proficiently in urgent situations. The new Model 7742 Magazine Doubler properly staggers the magazine, enabling a quick reload, while the top round protector also keeps the spare magazine in the appropriate position while not in use.



Attaching to three different rails simultaneously, the new Model RK-M4 Rail Kit allows for quick attachment of rails to the forward end of AR-15, M4 and M-16 rifles. Providing added versatility which allows users to customize the rail for their individual needs, the new Model RK-M4 can attach two accessories to the upper forearm and one to the bottom rail.



For more information about Safariland, please visit www.safariland.com.



About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is the premier global defense and aerospace company delivering a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, information technology solutions and customer support services. With 97,500 employees worldwide, BAE Systems’ sales exceeded £15.7 billion (US$ $31.4 billion) in 2007.