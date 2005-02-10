Safariland® Expands Carbon Fiber Look

(ONTARIO, Calif.) - Once exclusively available to competitive shooters, the SAFARILAND® Carbon Fiber Look has been expanded to the Concealment market. With its sleek stylish good looks the Carbon Fiber Look finish and its tough SAFARI-LAMINATE™ package offer steel-tough protection for your gun and accessories.

“Competition shooters like our own World Champion Team SAFARILAND® member, Rob Leatham, have been using the Carbon Fiber Look since we introduced it for competition products in 2002,” said Director of Duty Gear Product Development and Marketing, Scott Carnahan. “Every time Rob enters a tournament we have people who want the Carbon Fiber Look for their own holsters. There is a great deal of interest.”

SAFARILAND® is launching several products in Carbon Fiber Look for 2005 and will be adding more in the future. Selected holsters, magazine pouches and belt styles are being introduced at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 28 - 31, 2005.