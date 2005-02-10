Safety Recall: Fobus USA GLT 17 & GLT 19 Series Gun Holsters

Glock handguns may accidently discharge when inserted into the earlier versions of the Fobus GLT Series 17 and Series 19 gun holsters purchased through March 2003. The width and relative stiffness of the holster strap of the early versions create a potential that the strap could be inserted through rather than over the trigger guard.

To arrange to receive a free new holster, call Fobus USA toll-free between 9am and 5pm EST at: (866) 508-3997 or contact Fobus USA’s web site at www.fobusholster.com.