Streamlight Donates $109,000 to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

EAGLEVILLE, PA - Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, donated $109,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), a not-for-profit organization with a mission to achieve prevention and a cure for breast cancer. To date, Streamlight has donated nearly $230,000 to BCRF from sales proceeds of its “pink” flashlight products, designed to raise awareness of the disease.

“Breast cancer has such a devastating impact on so many American women and their families, and Streamlight is proud to do its part to help raise money for a cure,” said Loring Grove, Streamlight’s Director of Marketing, and a breast cancer survivor.

Streamlight introduced its pink Nano Light® light in 2009, a tiny keychain light which includes a key fob with the Pink Breast Cancer Ribbon symbol, and in 2010 began offering a pink version of its 2AA ProPolymer® flashlight. The company is donating $1 from every sale of the lights to BCRF.

The American Cancer Society reported that, among women, there were 207,090 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 39,840 deaths from the disease in 2010. The disease also affects men, with about 1,970 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed and 390 deaths from the disease during the same period.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, founded in 1993, is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to achieve prevention and a cure for breast cancer by providing critical funding for innovative clinical and genetic research as well as increasing public awareness about good breast health. A minimum of 85% of all funds raised goes to breast cancer research grants and awareness programs.

About Streamlight Inc.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company.