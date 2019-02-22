Team Wendy® M-216 Ski™ Search and Rescue helmet now available in three additional colors

CLEVELAND, OH (Sept. 14, 2018) – Cleveland-based Team Wendy® announced the release of three additional colors of its M-216™ Ski Search and Rescue (SAR) helmet today. These three new color options – MultiCam® Alpine/Gray, MultiCam® Black/Gray and Red/Gray – bring the total number of available colors of the M-216 to five.

The helmet launched in Nov. 2017 with two colors: Black/Gray and White/Gray. Its hybrid shell design is two-tone; an ABS hard front shell provides reinforcement for mounted accessories while an in-mold polycarbonate rear shell reduces weight.



“The M-216 is the only alpine-rated helmet of its kind, providing the special operations community with a platform that can be scaled up or down to meet the mission requirements,” said Jose Rizo-Patron, CEO of Team Wendy. “In the helmet’s second season, we wanted to bring additional colors to the marketplace so that professionals and everyday skiers alike have options to suit their needs.”



Different from traditional ski helmets, the M-216 incorporates mounting capabilities not previously available to operators in any ski or snow rated helmet. Utilizing features originally developed for the military and tactical community, the helmet provides side accessory rails for mounting a variety of lights and cameras, and a glass-reinforced polycarbonate shroud for attaching headlamps and cameras. A machined aluminum Wilcox® shroud insert is available by request for mounting night vision and thermal optics devices. Every helmet includes a Princeton Tec® task light (choice of Switch-MPLS or Switch-Rail) that seamlessly integrates with the accessory rail. The helmet has also been optimized for comfort and stability featuring a Boa® Fit System for precise fit adjustment and single-handed quick release, and an under-the-chin retention system with a Fidlock® magnetic buckle for one-handed operation even while wearing gloves.



The protection offered by the M-216 Ski SAR helmet is highlighted by meeting ASTM F2040-11 for recreational snow sports and BS EN 1077:2007 Class B for alpine skiing and snowboarding.



Black/Gray, Red/Gray and White/Gray retail at $328.95 while MultiCam Alpine/Gray and MultiCam Black/Gray retail at $340.95. All five colors are available for sale on TeamWendy.com and through authorized Team Wendy distributors; and will be available on Amazon Prime in the coming weeks. The three new color options are available for pre-sale with fulfillment in October.



ABOUT TEAM WENDY®

Cleveland-based Team Wendy’s mission is to research, design, develop and deliver the most innovative, purpose-built and impact-mitigating products and technologies on the market. It places a strong focus on research, particularly the causes and prevention of TBI. Founded in 1997 in honor of Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident, Wendy’s name lives on today in the protective products and gear used by thousands worldwide, including the men and women of the United States Military. Learn more at www.TeamWendy.com.