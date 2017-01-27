Handcuff Warehouse acquires Tuff-Tie, Inc.

Handcuff Warehouse recently acquired Tuff-Tie, Inc. For over 26 years Tuff-Ties have been providing a smart alternative to the carrying of multiple heavy metal cuffs and the cumbersome and often-dangerous rigid plastic restraint commonly found hanging off an officer’s already overcrowded gunbelt.

Tuff-Ties are widely used by US federal agencies and over 3,000 state, county, local police agencies, and various international security forces in all types of arrest and restraint situations.

Tuff-Ties are an amazingly effective alternative to cable ties. Tuff-Ties are made of braided nylon cord with a reinforced poly-carbonate locking block, they are very secure and nearly indestructible. Extremely compact, Tuff-Ties can be carried in your pocket or stashed in the bottom of your handcuff case.

-Tuff-tie is used by thousands of correctional and law enforcement agencies around the world.

-Pre-threaded - ready to use and apply. Has a double locking feature.

-Unlimited shelf life - Tuff-Tie is not affected by exposure to sunlight, temperature, or environmental conditions.

-Flexible - Tuff-Ties will not cut into skin or cut off circulation if applied properly. -Lightweight and easy to carry - TuffTies won’t tangle in your pocket.

-Non-metal teeth will not rust or corrode. The poly block is virtually indestructible.

-Designed by a police officer for law enforcement use.

-Manufactured by a leading plastics company under strict supervision.

-Every Tuff-Tie unit is tested prior to sale. Made in USA.

-Currently available in black only.

To purchase, visit: http://www.handcuffwarehouse.com

About Handcuff Warehouse:

Distributors of high quality police handcuffs, leg irons, and other restraints to law enforcement, military, corrections, medical facilities, and individuals. Unless otherwise noted, all items are in stock and ready for immediate shipment. World’s largest handcuff and restraint selection at the lowest prices.