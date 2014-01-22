Peerless Handcuff Co. Celebrates 100th Year Anniversary

Peerless Handcuff Company was established in 1914 by James Milton Gill in Springfield, Massachusetts. In that year Peerless first began offering a swinging bow – self locking - adjustable handcuff. The novel design was quickly adopted by law enforcement and correctional agencies. Since that time it has become the iconic handcuff design and Peerless has become recognized as a leader in the restraint industry. 2014 marks its 100th Anniversary. As a fourth generation family business, Peerless remains committed to producing the finest restraints available. Throughout its long history Peerless has been headquartered in Springfield. Its signature restraint products are still proudly made in the USA. Peerless offers a full range of metallic restraint products and accessories. These products are used by law enforcement, corrections and military agencies throughout the USA and countries around the world.

Learn more about Peerless Handcuff Company.