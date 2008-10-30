AtHoc Showcases IP-based, Unified Mass Notification Solution at EDUCAUSE 2008

Company Presents Emergency Alerting Solution in Microsoft Pavilion and Meeting Room, Demonstrating Value of Its Award-Winning, Integrated Campus Alerting System

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwire - October 29, 2008) - AtHoc, Inc., the pioneer and leader in network-centric emergency notification systems, today announced the company is demonstrating its award-winning technology at EDUCAUSE 2008 this week in Orlando, Fla. Presentations will be given in the Microsoft booth in the main Exhibit Hall and in the Microsoft Meeting Room. Event participants are encouraged to stop by to see live demonstrations and learn how unified alerting can help schools and universities bolster security and protect staff and students.

The presentations will focus on the ways the education community can leverage its existing IP infrastructure to create a powerful and unified mass notification system. AtHoc IWSAlerts™, the company’s flagship emergency notification solution, turns a school’s existing IP network into a comprehensive emergency notification system. AtHoc IWSAlerts unifies PCs, telephones, text messaging, email, cell phones as well as campus radio, campus television, public address systems, digital displays and sirens into a single unified emergency notification system. All of these channels maximize alerting reach and can be triggered through a single Web-based console. This allows campuses to quickly and efficiently communicate a consistent, yet individually tailored alert to students, faculty, first responders, senior management, security managers, parents and surrounding communities.

“EDUCAUSE plays a critical role in educating the market about the newest technologies and solutions available,” said Simon Berman, vice president of product marketing for AtHoc. “We’re taking this opportunity to talk directly to schools about how they can leverage one of their most pervasive assets -- the IP network -- to ensure emergency information reaches students, faculty and staff quickly during an emergency.”

AtHoc’s solutions have already been deployed by universities, including the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and it has recently received the Frost & Sullivan 2008 Award for Technology Innovation in the Mass Notification Market. The solution is Microsoft Gold Certified and runs on Microsoft platforms.

About AtHoc

AtHoc is the pioneer and recognized leader in providing enterprise-class, network-centric emergency notification systems to military, government and commercial organizations for physical security, force protection and personnel accountability. Millions of end users worldwide, in organizations such as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii State Civil Defense, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, NASA, Boeing and PricewaterhouseCoopers rely on AtHoc’s unified management systems for their emergency alerting and critical communication needs. AtHoc has partnered with market leaders including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Harris, Siemens, Avaya, Lockheed Martin, Unisys and others to bring these notification solutions to the public and commercial markets.

For more information on AtHoc, please visit http://www.athoc.com.