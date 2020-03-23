Aware by GlobalFlyte Provides an Immediate Impact to COVID-19 Response

As resources grow scarce as a result of Coronavirus, Aware, powered by GlobalFlyte, can provide your agency an immediate and positive impact on your incident response. Aware is secure and can be deployed in less than an hour, providing clarity from chaos.

Aware was built by first responders for first responders to support your mission of saving lives, minimizing property loss and protecting first responders.

Aware by GlobalFlyte is:

• Cost-Effective

• Easy to Deploy

• Mobile

• Scalable

• User-Friendly

• CAD System Neutral

• Secure

Aware is a suite of technologies that, when combined, build a robust common operating picture for any type of incident response and for special events. Learn more at https://globalflyte.com/.