Reeves Incident Command Post Allows For Faster Response Right at the Scene

Adding to its existing line of Reeves EMS brand first responder products, DHS Systems LLC has taken an innovative approach to establishing a fully operational mobile command or operations center quickly and efficiently.

The Reeves Incident Command Post (ICP) is a unique trailer and shelter combination that allows the incident commander to mobilize an interoperable incident command post through which law enforcement officials can communicate with each other regardless of disparities in equipment and hardware.

With a starting weight of less than 3,000 pounds and 18” of ground clearance, the ICP’s lightweight, aerodynamic design can easily be towed behind most vehicles, allowing for travel anywhere, even off road, as well as better gas mileage than bulkier command trailers.

The Reeves ICP shelter design utilizes the same materials as the Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter (DRASH) system that has been used extensively by the military for more than 20 years. The shelter’s durable structure has been tested to withstand gusts of wind up to 65 mph, as well as free falling and blowing rain without intrusion of water.

Additionally, the ICP Trailer System offers multiple interoperability packages that can be configured to meet individual customers’ needs. Optional packages include satellite communications, Internet access and an integrated command and control system.

Communication between land mobile radios, multi-channel radios, and cellular and landline phones can also be facilitated.

“The unique configuration of the system allows for interoperability between first responders, no matter what their radio bandwidth,” says Reeves ICP Product Manager Mark Tallo.

Deployed in various types of critical situations and for military applications, the ICP can be utilized for multiple purposes. With such features as a climate-controlled shelter, independent generator, sink and optional battery-powered refrigerator, the ICP can serve as an incident command post, point of distribution (POD) center, emergency operations center or casualty collection point.

No matter what emergency your department may face, the Reeves ICP is built to be as versatile as you need it to be.