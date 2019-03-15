Ansell Introduces Nitrile Gloves for Enhanced Fentanyl Protection

MICROFLEX® MidKnight™ XTRA protects against fentanyl while making hazardous materials easy to see

Iselin, NJ - Ansell, a global leader in safety solutions, announces the launch of MICROFLEX MidKnight XTRA, a nitrile exam glove that has been tested against both fentanyl and gastric acid to simulate real-world overdose situations. The glove features an elongated cuff for added coverage of the wrist and forearm and has a distinctive black color that allows wearers to easily see potentially hazardous powders on hands.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin. In fact, a recent study from the National Safety Council shows the odds of dying from accidental opioid overdose in the U.S. now surpass those of dying in a car accident. Law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies have become increasingly concerned about potential exposures while responding to medical calls, crime scenes, or during drug raids. As overdose victims may vomit, it is important that first responders not only ensure that their personal protection equipment (PPE) protects against fentanyl, but also against gastric acid. Hand protection that is also dark in color can further improve safety by making it easy to see if hands have touched potentially hazardous powders.

“More and more customers are concerned about fentanyl protection, and the PPE they wear has to stand up to the unknown situations they may encounter,” said Joe Kubicek, President of the Ansell Healthcare Global Business Unit. “We perform tests on our products to simulate real-world situations, and our MICROFLEX MidKnight XTRA is proven to protect against both fentanyl and gastric acid for more than 240 minutes. This ensures workers who encounter overdose situations are as protected as possible against the risk of exposure.”

MICROFLEX MidKnight XTRA’s soft, flexible nitrile formulation ensures optimal worker comfort, and it is fully textured for a secure and consistent grip. It is suitable for first responders as well as a range of workers who may come into contact with fentanyl or its analogues during the course of their work, including corrections officers, healthcare professionals, laboratory technicians, and janitorial staff.

Ansell worked with a leading A2LA ISO 17025-accredited, ISO 9001:2008-registered, DEA-compliant independent testing laboratory for the fentanyl tests and tested for exposure to fentanyl and gastric acid in accordance with ASTM D6978-05 Standard Practice for Assessment of Gloves to Permeation by Chemotherapy Drugs. In addition, MICROFLEX MidKnight XTRA meets or exceeds the NIOSH requirements for handling fentanyl and illicit drugs and complies with EN ISO Type B, EN ISO 374-5 and EN 421 standards.

For more information about MICROFLEX MidKnight XTRA, visit https://www.ansell.com/us/en/products/microflex-midknight-xtra-93-862. For more information on Ansell, call 800.800.0444 in the U.S. or visit www.ansell.com, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. In Canada, contact Ansell Customer Service at 800.363.8340.

Drug overdoses killed more than 72,000 people in the U.S. in 2018, which was a new record, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. For more information about fentanyl and fentanyl safety, visit https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/fentanyl

