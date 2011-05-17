Everyday Hero Housing Assistance Fund is Proud to Introduce Home Buyer Grants for LEOs

EHHAF assists Everyday Community Heroes and their families by providing them with grants to assist them with purchasing a home. The grants are true gifts and never need be repaid.

The critical work these every day American Heroes do enhances all of our lives. EveryDay Hero Housing Assistance Fund (EHHAF) was formed to enhance their lives by helping them to become homeowners.

EHHAF assists these families in two ways. We provide grants to teachers, firemen, policemen, and medical professionals to assist them with closing costs associated with purchasing a home. For families with credit problems, or even bad credit, we can refer you to a top notch credit repair program that helps them improve their credit, and afterwards, to own their own home.

Our mission is to expand housing opportunities to teachers, doctors nurses, fire and police professionals and to promote the value of home ownership as the foundation for building strong communities and personal security for men and women serving their communities.

We help teachers, firemen, policemen, and medical professionals achieve the American Dream of homeownership. We have all been touched by the work that they do: a teacher who inspired us to dream, the police and fire departments that keep us safe, and the medical personnel that take care of our health. These are every day American Heroes that touch our lives in so many ways.

EveryDay Hero Housing Assistance Fund, along with our sister agency, Military Housing Assistance Fund, have a shared mission: We help teachers, policemen, firemen, medical professionals and military members, and their families to achieve the American Dream of Home Ownership.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development 69% of all Americans own their own home. Unfortunately, our men and women in uniform are being left behind. Subsequently, it was found that less than 1/3 of young community professionals and their families own their own home. In this same study, when asked why, nearly half said that it was because they could not afford to do so. We are here to change that with our closing cost grants for teachers, firefighters, law enforcement and medical professionals.

Find out more information at http://usehhaf.org/.