Newly released video shows WWE co-founder crashing into vehicle while driving 100+ mph

WESTPORT, Conn. — WWE co-founder Vince McMahon said he was rushing to his granddaughter’s birthday when a Connecticut State Police detective asked why he was driving over 100 mph when he slammed into the back of another car while the trooper was trying to pull him over on the Merritt Parkway last summer.

State police body and dash cam video obtained by CT Insider shows McMahon’s Bentley Continental GT speeding ahead of the detective, slamming into the back of a woman’s car and then careening off a guardrail on the left side of the highway. McMahon then continued driving northbound on the Merritt as the trooper pursued with his lights on before eventually pulling to the side of the highway, the video shows.

State Police Detective Maxwell Robins’ body camera footage showed McMahon’s steering wheel air bag had deployed as the officer approached the vehicle.

The 79-year-old can be heard cursing at himself as Robins pointed out that the 542-horsepower Continental GT is a fast car while asking, “why were you driving 100 mph?”

McMahon said it was because it was his granddaughter’s birthday.

McMahon received a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident, which occurred July 24 near the old Exit 41 on the northbound side of the Merritt Parkway in Westport. He was released at the scene on a $500 bond.

In October, a judge granted McMahon an accelerated rehabilitation program for a period of one year on the condition that he make a $1,000 charitable contribution and only drive if properly licensed and insured. The charges will be dismissed on Oct. 15, 2026 if McMahon stays out of trouble.

Mark Sherman, McMahon’s attorney, said his client is relieved there were no serious injuries and that the court granted him the pretrial probationary program.

“Vince’s primary concern during this case was for the other drivers and is appreciative that the court saw this as more of an accident than a crime that needed to be prosecuted,” Sherman said.

Robins’ dash camera video shows McMahon driving at high speeds with the state police detective in pursuit before the 79-year-old slammed into the back of a BMW.

“You weren’t paying attention,” Maxwell can be heard saying on his body camera video. “It was right in front of you, you went straight at it at 100 mph.”

Maxwell said McMahon was driving 100 to 115 mph.

McMahon told Robins he hadn’t driven the car in a while and it was “too fast,” but he wasn’t trying to “out run you,” the video shows. He also said he thought the trooper following him with his lights on “just looked normal” so he didn’t pull over, the video shows.

“I’m trying to catch up to you and you just kept taking off,” Robins said, according to the video.

Robins also questioned whether McMahon was on the phone or was having a medical issue that caused him to hit the BMW and keep going, according to the video.

McMahon and the BMW driver were northbound near the old Exit 41 and the initial impact sent the 2024 Bentley, which has a starting price around $250,000, into the wooden median guardrail, according to a police report. A southbound 2020 Ford Fusion then hit debris from the crash that had flown over the center median, police said.

No one was hurt, but all three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, the police report says.

McMahon had someone pick him up from the scene. As he was sitting in the backseat of that car, another trooper can be seen on Robins’ body camera asking McMahon if the court date he listed was OK and to “let the court know what happened” before telling the wrestling mogul “it was nice meeting you, I’m sorry it was under these circumstances.” Robins then chimed in to say, “happy birthday to your granddaughter” and “try and enjoy the rest of your day,” the video shows.

The crash happened on the same morning that professional wrestler and WWE superstar Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack at age 71.

The state police report says McMahon gave his address as 1241 E. Main St., Stamford, which is the former headquarters of the WWE. Now based in downtown Stamford, the organization sold the East Main Street building in late 2024 for $3.75 million to real estate firm MB Financial Group.

McMahon resigned from the WWE last year after a former employee filed suit, alleging repeated sexual assaults. Janet Grant, a Stamford woman who was hired in June 2019, claimed in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut that she was required to maintain a sexual relationship with McMahon that included “depravity.” McMahon has denied the allegations.

