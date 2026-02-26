REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

Newly released video shows WWE co-founder crashing into vehicle while driving 100+ mph

Vince McMahon said he was rushing to his granddaughter’s birthday when he was driving over 100 mph while a Connecticut State Police trooper was trying to pull him over

February 26, 2026 10:08 AM

By Lisa Backus
The Middletown Press, Conn.

WESTPORT, Conn. — WWE co-founder Vince McMahon said he was rushing to his granddaughter’s birthday when a Connecticut State Police detective asked why he was driving over 100 mph when he slammed into the back of another car while the trooper was trying to pull him over on the Merritt Parkway last summer.

State police body and dash cam video obtained by CT Insider shows McMahon’s Bentley Continental GT speeding ahead of the detective, slamming into the back of a woman’s car and then careening off a guardrail on the left side of the highway. McMahon then continued driving northbound on the Merritt as the trooper pursued with his lights on before eventually pulling to the side of the highway, the video shows.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

State Police Detective Maxwell Robins’ body camera footage showed McMahon’s steering wheel air bag had deployed as the officer approached the vehicle.

The 79-year-old can be heard cursing at himself as Robins pointed out that the 542-horsepower Continental GT is a fast car while asking, “why were you driving 100 mph?”

McMahon said it was because it was his granddaughter’s birthday.

McMahon received a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident, which occurred July 24 near the old Exit 41 on the northbound side of the Merritt Parkway in Westport. He was released at the scene on a $500 bond.

In October, a judge granted McMahon an accelerated rehabilitation program for a period of one year on the condition that he make a $1,000 charitable contribution and only drive if properly licensed and insured. The charges will be dismissed on Oct. 15, 2026 if McMahon stays out of trouble.

Mark Sherman, McMahon’s attorney, said his client is relieved there were no serious injuries and that the court granted him the pretrial probationary program.

“Vince’s primary concern during this case was for the other drivers and is appreciative that the court saw this as more of an accident than a crime that needed to be prosecuted,” Sherman said.

Robins’ dash camera video shows McMahon driving at high speeds with the state police detective in pursuit before the 79-year-old slammed into the back of a BMW.

“You weren’t paying attention,” Maxwell can be heard saying on his body camera video. “It was right in front of you, you went straight at it at 100 mph.”

Maxwell said McMahon was driving 100 to 115 mph.

McMahon told Robins he hadn’t driven the car in a while and it was “too fast,” but he wasn’t trying to “out run you,” the video shows. He also said he thought the trooper following him with his lights on “just looked normal” so he didn’t pull over, the video shows.

“I’m trying to catch up to you and you just kept taking off,” Robins said, according to the video.

Robins also questioned whether McMahon was on the phone or was having a medical issue that caused him to hit the BMW and keep going, according to the video.

McMahon and the BMW driver were northbound near the old Exit 41 and the initial impact sent the 2024 Bentley, which has a starting price around $250,000, into the wooden median guardrail, according to a police report. A southbound 2020 Ford Fusion then hit debris from the crash that had flown over the center median, police said.

No one was hurt, but all three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, the police report says.

McMahon had someone pick him up from the scene. As he was sitting in the backseat of that car, another trooper can be seen on Robins’ body camera asking McMahon if the court date he listed was OK and to “let the court know what happened” before telling the wrestling mogul “it was nice meeting you, I’m sorry it was under these circumstances.” Robins then chimed in to say, “happy birthday to your granddaughter” and “try and enjoy the rest of your day,” the video shows.

The crash happened on the same morning that professional wrestler and WWE superstar Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack at age 71.

The state police report says McMahon gave his address as 1241 E. Main St., Stamford, which is the former headquarters of the WWE. Now based in downtown Stamford, the organization sold the East Main Street building in late 2024 for $3.75 million to real estate firm MB Financial Group.

McMahon resigned from the WWE last year after a former employee filed suit, alleging repeated sexual assaults. Janet Grant, a Stamford woman who was hired in June 2019, claimed in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut that she was required to maintain a sexual relationship with McMahon that included “depravity.” McMahon has denied the allegations.

Staff writer Jesse Leavenworth contributed to this story.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-02-25 105226.png
Traffic Safety
BWC: N.Y. State Police trooper struck after driver blows through stop sign
Trooper Bailey Martin was outside her cruiser when an SUV attempted to make a right turn at high speed; the driver missed the turn and crashed into Martin and her cruiser
February 25, 2026 11:24 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Election 2026 House New Jersey
Legal
DOJ sues New Jersey over restrictions on immigration arrests
The lawsuit challenges Gov. Mikie Sherrill ’s Feb. 11 executive order barring federal agents from making arrests in nonpublic areas of state property
February 24, 2026 03:15 PM
Lewis
Officer Down
Texas deputy dies days after being fatally struck by vehicle
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Lewis was struck by a vehicle while stopping to help a stranded motorist
February 24, 2026 04:09 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
NYPD Motto
NYPD
Tires slashed on 7 NYPD Strategic Response Group cruisers
Nine tires on seven marked vehicles were slashed or punctured outside a Strategic Response Group unit’s headquarters
February 25, 2026 01:14 PM

© 2026 The Middletown Press, Conn.. Visit www.middletownpress.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
10 8 Video solutions press release.png
In-Car Camera Systems
Parker City Police Department implements integrated in-car and body-worn camera deployment with 10-8 Video
The department’s deployment includes ARSENAL MK2 body-worn cameras featuring 128GB internal storage, hot-swappable batteries, and multiple mounting configurations
February 20, 2026 04:15 PM

Body Camera Pursuit