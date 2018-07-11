PaycheckSecured provides wage compensation for suspended officers

PaycheckSecured offers 100% paid wage compensation for suspended or terminated officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — PaycheckSecured is a program that gives modern day Law Enforcement Officers the peace of mind they deserve. It’s a service that ensures that officers can protect and serve without worrying about the potential consequences of loss of income due to suspension.

One of the growing dangers that law enforcement officers in the U.S. face in modern times is being suspended for policy and standard operating violations. Suspensions and the subsequent loss of income is of great concern to law enforcement officers nationwide. PaycheckSecured aims to put a stop to the stress this causes officers, and give them the peace of mind they deserve when coming to work. This in turn will lead to officers who can better perform their duties and better serve their community.

This revolutionary program was created by Justin Steele, an experienced officer of the law from Memphis, TN. “During my career I have noticed one of the biggest fears a modern day Officer has is being suspended for a policy or procedure violation. In modern times, these fears have only increased and I’ve seen officers more on edge and stressed than ever before. I believe this growing fear leads to a large amount of stress placed on officers and their families and also negatively impacts their working abilities. By creating PaycheckSecured, I hope to relieve some of the stress an officer has while performing their duties and also provide financial protection and security for Officers and their families in the event of a suspension.”

Membership to PaycheckSecured is open to licensed peace officers in the U.S. including police officers, deputy sheriffs or constables, full -time correction officers, Federal Law Enforcement Officers, and more. For a full eligibility list, see here (https://paychecksecured.com/pages/join). The benefits of membership include 100% paid wage compensation in the event of suspension for policy or standard operating procedure violations up to 180 calendar days and 100% paid wage compensation for termination (indefinite suspension) due to policy or standard operating procedure violations up to 180 calendar days.

The way PaycheckSecured works is simple. Prospective members choose the plan on paychecksecured.com that corresponds to their annual salary. After checkout, they are sent documentation to complete the registration process. Members pay a monthly fee based on their membership plan. Then, in the event of a suspension due to policy and standard operation violations, members can file for benefits and receive 100% wage compensation for up to 180 calendar days.

The goal of PaycheckSecured is to provide a safety net for peace officers so that they can do their jobs without the lingering worry of potential temporary loss of income. Loss of income due to policy or procedure violation suspension has become an increasingly urgent problem in the U.S. and PaycheckSecured aims to be the solution. Visit paychecksecured.com to learn more.

About PaycheckSecured

