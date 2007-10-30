FN Tactical Flashlights are Precision Made in the U.S.A.

McLean, VA—FNH USA now offers a line of tactical flashlights for use by law enforcement professionals, military personnel and the serious outdoor enthusiast. Both lights, the FN Viper X-11 and the FN Striker-6 are designed, engineered and built in the U.S.A.

Both flashlights are equipped with powerful six-volt Xenon lights producing 150 peak lumens and are precision-machined from solid aircraft-grade aluminum and steel bar stock. The lenses are high temperature borosilicate which will not deform under heat like polycarbonate and offer superior transparency and scratch resistance.

The lights are modular in design and can easily be disassembled and reassembled without tools. All parts are shock isolated to prevent one internal component from driving into another during use. Another useful feature is the solid hardened steel impact ring with four horns for emergency glass breaking capability.

“This is the last flashlight you will ever need,” says Rick DeMilt, senior vice president for sales and marketing for FNH USA’s law enforcement and commercial division, “I cannot be more emphatic about the quality of materials used or the care taken in the building of these lights. They are virtually indestructible, and they are more than just flashlights, they are tactical tools with robust functionality.”

Although the Viper X-11 has five static o-rings and the Striker-6, seven, differences between the lights are minor except for the switch assemblies which address particular user preferences. The Striker-6 is slightly heavier and longer and offers a rugged, user-selectable switch gear that allows conversion from a two function with lock out to momentary only use by inverting the switch gear. The Viper has a recessed momentary and constant operation switch. Both offer a heavy-duty steel belt clip and lanyard bores along with many other useful features.

The FN flashlights perform under the severest weather conditions and operate with two easily available Lithium CR123 three-volt batteries. The lights can be purchased through any authorized FN dealer. For a complete listing of stocking dealers, visit www.fnhusa.com.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to retain and expand its global leadership position in the defense, law enforcement and associated commercial markets by providing the highest quality products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.