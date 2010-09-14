Federal Premium Introduces Pheasant Loads Featuring FLITECONTROL Wad, FLITESTOPPER Lead

Anoka, Minn.- Federal Premium® Ammunition introduces a specialized load for pheasant hunters. Prairie Storm™ is available in 12 and 20-gauge and provides excellent patterns. A payload of copper-plated lead and nickel-plated FLITESTOPPER® (FS) Lead make these loads extra lethal. A portion of the proceeds from each box sold also gives money directly to Pheasants Forever. They are on shelves everywhere now.

Consistent Edge-to-Edge Patterns

Prairie Storm capitalizes on the proven FLITECONTROL® wad for full patterns at a variety of distances. The same technology that helped Black Cloud drastically raise waterfowl steel shot performance will do the same to pheasant loads.

This specialized wad opens from the rear, and pulls itself off the payload in a controlled manner. “We’ve been able to increase the performance of several loads with our FLITECONTROL wad,” said Brand Director Rick Stoeckel. “Prairie Storm gives pheasant hunters excellent performance at longer distances. FS Lead patterns well and hits birds hard.”

Minimizing Crippled Birds

Nickel-plated FS Lead pellets feature a cutting edge that gets better penetration and hits birds harder. The distinct shot also fills out patterns to provide pheasant hunters with more pellets on target. This means fewer lost birds.

Hunters will see consistent patterns with less choke constriction. The FLITECONTROL wad helps put 80% of the pattern in a 30-inch circle at 40 yards with a modified choke. This allows hunters to choose chokes that feature less constriction—but still get excellent downrange performance.