Team GLOCK Member Tori Nonaka Wins High Lady at USPSA Area 3 Shooting Competition

Limited Division High Lady win an exciting lead-up to Area 8 competition over following weekend

August 8, 2013 —Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that Team GLOCK member Tori Nonaka won High Lady in Limited Division of the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Area 3 match, held at the Heartland Public Shooting Park, in Grand Island, NE, Aug. 2-4,2013. Nonaka faced 89 fellow competitors in the weekend competition.

Area 3 is one of the 8 area matches put on by the USPSA Area Directors. The 14 stage match attracted 280 contestants from across the United States. Nonaka placed fourteenth out of 90 shooters and second overall in her USPSA B classification

“I was so excited to shoot this Area USPSA match in preparation for this year’s nationals later this fall,” said Nonaka. “I was squaded with a great group of people and I am pleased with the score I shot! Area 3 puts on a challenging match; it will further prepare me for this week’s Area 8 match.”

Nonaka will be joined by teammate Michelle Viscusi and Team GLOCK captain KC Eusebio at the USPSA Area 8 Championship held at the Pitcairn-Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club in North Versailles, Pa., Aug. 8-11, 2013. The match will feature 10 stages and a minimum round count of 294 rounds.

