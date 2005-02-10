New Product Announcement - GG&G Tactical Bipod

The professionals at GG&G and Bobro Engineering have teamed up to bring you an outstanding new Tactical Bipod. We have heard comments from our customers about bipods being too noisy, too heavy, and too fragile. We think we have designed and manufactured one that satisfies these concerns. Manufactured from 7075 billet aluminum with titanium fasteners, these bipods are not only lightweight, (16 oz.) but are heavy recoil capable. Some of the features offered in this rugged new bipod include a 9" to 12" height adjustment, silent deployment, slide lock adjustable legs, thumbwheel adjustments, and wide foot pads. All aluminum parts are anodized flat black to mil-spec. The bipod can be ordered with a T-slot connector, dovetail rail connector, or a standard swivel stud connector depending on your requirements. All of the Tactical Bipod connectors are easily interchanged and can be purchased separately allowing you to use this great bipod on several different weapon systems. 100% Made in America.

For more information on GG&G please visit, www.gggaz.com or call (800)-380-2540.

