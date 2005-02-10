New Product Announcement - GG&G Tactical Modular Free Floating Forearm

For Immediate Release

Tactical forearms have been an important part of the AR15/16 accessory list for many years. Most tactical forearms include some type of fixed dovetail rail for mounting accessories, such as flashlights and lasers at 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. Unfortunately these positions do not suit the best off hand positions to operate the accessory and at the same time properly support the weapon. In addition most tactical forearms attach in some manner to the barrel, thus affecting barrel harmonics and accuracy. GG&G has addressed both of these problems with its new Tactical Modular Free Floating Forearm.

This new GG&G Tactical Modular Free Floating Forearm offers the user maximum flexibility in the mounting of accessories while enhancing the users ability to properly control the weapon. Not only does the Tactical Modular Free Floating Forearm provide a free floating platform, but due to the unique design, also offers the user the ability to mount MIL-STD-1913 rails, and forearm panels at all twelve clock positions. This allows the rails and forearm panels to be installed in the locations that best suit accessories, mission requirements, and shooting styles. In addition installation does not require the removal of the front sight. The kit comes complete with the forearm assembly, MIL-STD-1913 rails, forearm panels and all mounting hardware. 100% American Made.

