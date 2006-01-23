Aimpoint: In Certain Situations You Can’t Afford To Miss

Elite police forces around the world have used Aimpoint sights for more than 20 years. It is truly combat proven with over 400,000 sights in service today. Mil-spec Aimpoint sights are rugged, water proof and durable. When your life depends on your gear, only the best will do! With unsurpassed battery life, reliability is not a concern. Whether in the field or on the streets, you can count on Aimpoint sights.

The US Army saw the advantages of the Aimpoint system at an early stage and exposed the sights to 18 months of exhaustive tests with heat, cold, physical abuse and soaking in water. In 1997, the U.S. Army awarded Aimpoint the world’s first military contract for red dot sights. Since then, Aimpoint has continued to deliver large quantities of sights to many Law Enforcement units around the world but also to the US Army, US Air Force, French Army, Swedish Army and now also to the Italian Army.

FASTEST TARGET ACQUISITION…

The Aimpoint red dot sights are non magnifying sights with unlimited eye relief allowing an unequalled speed of target acquisition which speeds recovery in situations where follow-up shots may be necessary. In critical situations, the mechanical switch allows the shooter to get the right setting rapidly while aiming through the sight. Aimpoint sights are simply the fastest and easiest way to aim any type of firearm.

IN ANY LIGHT CONDITIONS…

Aimpoint sights allow you to work in any light condition, from dark to full sun. Thanks to their NVD compatibility, the CompM3, the CompM2 and the MPSII can be used 24 hours a day.

IN ANY WEATHER CONDITIONS…

Since Aimpoint sights are made from the best materials, you can use them in any weather condition. Whether your work takes you to sub-zero temperatures in the Arctic, to sand storms in the Sahara desert or to the heat and humidity of the Equator, you never need to worry about your Aimpoint sight letting you down.

USER FRIENDLINESS…

The user friendliness of our products is of extreme importance to us. Therefore we make sure that they can be operated while using diving gloves, thick winter gloves, helmets or masks and that they can be easily and rapidly mounted on the weapon and zeroed.

ECONOMICAL….

Aimpoint sights save money for Law Enforcement units by reducing training time and decreasing ammunition consumption.

THE ORIGINAL….

Aimpoint sights have been built since 1975 and over 900,000 sights have been sold by now. The production standards are your guarantee that every Aimpoint sight will deliver the ultimate in rugged, reliable accuracy and durability. If you are looking for a sighting system that will hold up and perform as well as your firearm, Aimpoint has a sight for you.