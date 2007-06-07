Aimpoint Secures New Contract From US Army

Chantilly, VA— Aimpoint, the originator and leading manufacturer of electronic red dot sighting technology, has secured a new $9.88 million IDIQ contract from the U.S. Army, RDECOM Acquisition Center, Aberdeen Proving Ground for supply of M68 Magnifiers for use with the company’s M68CCO red-dot sights.

Aimpoint’s 3X Magnifier converts the company’s standard red dot sights into a three power telescopic sights, allowing users to engage targets at greater distances. When used with the company’s proprietary Twistmount®, users can switch from non-magnified close quarter combat to magnified extended range target engagement within a matter of seconds. The magnifier can also be used as a separate monocular, allowing long distance observation and target identification.

Brian Lisankie, Vice President of Aimpoint Inc said “Aimpoint is very pleased to provide the US Army with our M68 Magnifier. This product allows our red-dot sights to be used to engage targets at longer distances, and will give our troops an additional edge in accomplishing their mission. We have seen a great deal of success with the 3X Magnifier from the law enforcement and sport shooting markets, and trust that this rugged, high quality optic will provide outstanding service to our military customers as well.”

Over 500,000 Aimpoint sights are currently in use by U.S. Forces. Aimpoint sights are universally known for their fast target acquisition, rugged design and ability to function under extreme conditions. The company’s products are in use by military customers, law enforcement agencies and sportsmen worldwide.

Aimpoint Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, VA outside of Washington DC. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aimpoint AB located in Malmo, Sweden.