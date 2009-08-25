American Technologies Network, Corp. (ATN) 6015-WPT Night Vision Monocular Now NTOA Tested and Recommended

South San Francisco, CA – American Technologies Network, Corp. (ATN) announced today that the National Tactical Officer’s Association (NTOA) has completed its review and testing of the ATN 6015-WPT Night Vision Monocular and has received an overall score of 4.9 out of a possible 5 in their Member Tested and Recommended Program ratings.

The ATN 6015-WPT monocular is based on ATN’s successful PVS-14 system used by the U.S. Military. The ATN 6015-WPT can be hand-held, head/helmet-mounted for hands free usage can be adapted to be used with cameras or camcorders. The ATN 6015-WPT also features ATN’s latest night vision innovation of White Phosphor Technology in which the viewer sees a crisp black and white image instead of the traditional green glowing image. This new technology allows for a clearer image with more detail and greater depth perception; critical elements for law enforcement and private security surveillance.

The officers performing the tests rated the performance, design, ease-of-use, quality, versatility, and convenience with high scores of 4.9 or above. “I really enjoy the clearer image unlike most NVD’s that illuminate in the typical green hue….I would recommend this unit (ATN 6015-WPT) to any agency that is looking at purchasing quality NVD’s.” In particular, one officer tested the unit during a night time SCUBA dive and greatly appreciated the “clear image” underwater.

ATN 6015-WPT Specifications:

Total Darkness Tech: Standard

Magnification: 1X

Lens System: F1:1.2, F26 mm

FOV: 40°

Camera Adaptable: Yes

Waterproof : 1 M for 30 min.

Photo Cathode Type: Multi-Alkali

B&W image output resolution: 60-74 lp/mm – 68 Typical

Signal-to-Noise Ration: 18-26 – 22 Typical

10,000-hour tube life

Diopter Adjustment : +2/-6

Range of Focus: 0.25M to infinity

Controls: Digital

Operation Temp: -40 + 50°C

Storage Temp: -50 + 70°C

Power Supply: 1 AA battery

Battery Life: 50 hrs.

Dimensions: 114 x 56 x 50 mm

4.5” x 2.2” x 2”

Weight: 0.68kg / 1.5 lbs.

MSRP: $4,695.00

www.atncorp.com