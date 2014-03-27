AR-15/M-16 XS Upgrade: Big Dot Xpress Threat Interdiction Sights

Fort Worth, TX – First introduced in 2012, XS® Sight Systems has extended the Xpress Threat Interdiction™ (XTI™) product line to include Big Dot® Tritium Express and 24/7 Tritium® Angle Mount Back-Up Iron Sight upgrades for your AR-15/M-16. Designed for firearms equipped with handguard mounted top picatinny rail systems, this low-profile night sight option is an excellent addition for Tac-optics class 3-gun shooters, home defense and patrol rifles with magnified optics.

Packaged for right-handed shooters, these sights are ambidextrous as left-handed shooters simply flip the rear sight and base for easy do-it-yourself installation. Sight kit comes complete with blue locking thread compound to apply to rear sight once windage is determined; elevation is adjustable by pressing the detent and rotating the front sight.

XS® upgrades available in Big Dot® and Standard Dot® Express sets that feature a Tritium Front with White Stripe Rear; priced msrp $150. XS® 24/7 Big Dot® and Standard Dot® Express sets feature a Tritium Front with Tritium Rear; msrp $180. On display at NRA 2014 in XS® Booth# 6449 and available through XS® Supporting Exhibitors Brownells® and Natchez Shooters Supply®.

About XS Sight Systems:

XS® Sight Systems is a family owned business located in Fort Worth, Texas. For over 18 years XS® has been a leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical products for civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. XS® 24/7 Tritium gunfighter sights utilize a shallow rear V and visible front Dot, designed for quick front sight acquisition in full to low lighting conditions. The Fastest Sights in Any Light.™ Visit XS® at NRA 2014 in Booth# 6449.

Find upgrades for your personal conceal/carry, rifle and shotgun aftermarket by visiting www.xssights.com or emailing catalog@xssights.com. Available on manufacture models direct thru Marlin, Remington, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, DPMS Panther Arms, Mossberg, North American Arms, Colt, Kahr, Beretta, Springfield Armory and Henry Rifles.