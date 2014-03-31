AR-15/M-16 XS Upgraded TROY Folding BattleSight Flip-Up Bases

Fort Worth, TX – XS® now offers from-the-factory installed XS® Sights in TROY® Folding BattleSight™ flip-up bases. This complete BUIS set is designed for same plane picatinny rail systems and is an easy do-it-yourself installation; Kit includes red thread locking compound.

TROY® BattleSight™ front base is upgraded with a XS® 24/7 Tritium Front Stripe sight allowing for quick front sight acquisition in all lighting conditions. BattleSight™ rear base is upgraded with XS® CSAT Aperture which incorporates a traditional notch-and-post and peep sight in one. This sight was developed by Master Sergeant Paul Howe; the notch provides a 7-yard zero and the shooter obtains a 100-yard zero by dropping the eye down to the peep sight. This design compensates for the two inch offset that occurs when engaging targets at distance. Made in the USA.

On display at NRA 2014 in XS® Booth #6449 and available through XS® Supporting Exhibitors Brownells® and Natchez Shooters Supply®.

About XS Sight Systems:

XS® Sight Systems is a family owned business located in Fort Worth, Texas. For over 18 years XS® has been a leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical products for civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. XS® 24/7 Tritium gunfighter sights utilize a shallow rear V and visible front Dot, designed for quick front sight acquisition in full to low lighting conditions. The Fastest Sights in Any Light.™ Visit XS® at NRA 2014 in Booth# 6449.

Find upgrades for your personal conceal/carry, rifle and shotgun aftermarket by visiting www.xssights.com or emailing catalog@xssights.com. Available on manufacture models direct thru Marlin, Remington, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, DPMS Panther Arms, Mossberg, North American Arms, Colt, Kahr, Beretta, Springfield Armory and Henry Rifles.