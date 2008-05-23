ATN Announces New MARS Series

ATN Night Vision Weapon sights - the world’s most complete line of professional night vision sights is proud to introduce a new flagship product line - the ATN MARS Series. Mars, the Roman God of War inspired the fabled legions to overcome any obstacle in their path on the road to success. The ATN MARS Series will do the same for modern warriors. Inspired by ATN’s quest for technical perfection, the MARS Series represents the latest in night vision technology combined with rugged reliability.

ATN Night Vision rifle scopes - the world’s most complete line of professional night vision scopes is proud to introduce a new flagship product line - the ATN MARS Series. Mars, the Roman God of War inspired the fabled legions to overcome any obstacle in their path on the road to success. The ATN MARS night vision series will do the same for modern warriors. Inspired by ATN’s quest for technical perfection, the MARS night vision series represents the latest in night vision technology combined with rugged reliability.

The ATN MARS night vision riflescopes are versatile coming equipped with two magnification options; a fast 4x lens or a powerful 6x lens. Both units feature specially designed night vision optics using only the purest grades of heavy glass and computer enhanced optical designs to create multi-element, high-speed, multi-coated lenses for ultra-fast light transmission and resolution beyond current military standards. All optical lenses used in the MARS night vision rifle scopes are individually hand fitted and calibrated to achieve optimum nighttime performance.

The ATN MARS night vision rifle scopes utilize the highest quality MX10160 type hand-selected image intensifier tubes (IIT) taking advantage of the latest night vision technology. The ATN MARS night vision scopes are available with a wide array of IIT configurations to satisfy any requirements and specifications. All image tubes used in the MARS night vision series are of new manufacture.

Some of the tube configurations available are:

• New ITT Pinnacle™ Image Intensifier tubes with data record sheet.

• 3rd generation configurations are available with Figure of Merit (FOM) image tubes in 1600 and 1250 FOMs.

• G4 Filmless, autogated tubes which maximize functionality in all lightning conditions, ensuring superb performance, outstanding clarity and combat reliability.

The MARS night vision riflescopes feature rugged one-piece CNC milled construction from solid aerospace-quality aluminum billet and titanium inserts. The ATN MARS night vision scopes give the weapon operator 50% more (45mm!) eye relief and offers superior performance over other manufacturer’s models in regards to windage and elevation adjustment precision.

The MARS is the only night vision scope in the ATN line up equipped with an illuminated two-color, variable intensity reticle that can be tuned to maximize efficiency in all lighting condition. This proprietary ATN feature allows for a choice of color (red or amber) of the projected reticle depending on operator preference and tactical situation and is one of many things setting the MARS night vision riflescopes apart from the competition.

The MARS night vision scopes are the ideal nighttime shooting solution for Military, Police, target shooting, varmint hunting or for anyone in the market for a superior night vision riflescope.

Features:

• Powerful 4x, 6x magnification

• Superior quality Multi-coated lenses

• Precision windage and elevation adjustments

• Tactical digital remote control

• Waterproof and submersible to 66 feet for 1 hour

• Piccatiny or 7/8" Weaver-style rail mount included

• Unit accepts either, (1) 3V CR123A or (1) AA battery for maximum flexibility

• Nitrogen-purged for resistance to internal fogging

• Free military grade hard case included

• Limited two-year Warranty