ATN ThOR-320 Thermal Imaging Weapon Sight

Advanced technology made for the U.S. Military and LE now available for security and personal defense.

South San Francisco, CA – American Technologies Network, makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, is introducing the latest product in their ThOR series of thermal optical rifle scopes; the ATN ThOR-320. The ATN ThOR series of thermal imaging scopes are based on the same 320 x 240 high resolution microbolometer core technology used by the US Military and law enforcement agencies. The new ATN ThOR-320 is the smallest, most compact and lightweight in the ThOR series. The ThOR-320 uses forward-looking infrared (FLIR) that detects heat to create the visible image. The ThOR-320 provides extremely clear images through total darkness, fog or smoke. Nothing affects the sensitivity of these mini scopes, neither darkness, camouflage nor bright lights.

The ATN ThOR-320 is available in three different optical powers to suit the mission; 1x, 2x or 3x. The digital zoom option doubles the magnification. The ATN ThOR-320 thermal imaging sight is easy to use with digital controls and menu buttons that provide the user with a variety of aiming reticles, allow for the change in polarity and adjustment of image brightness of optimal image view. The scope also comes with precision digital windage and elevation adjustments and a MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny Rail quick release mount. The multipurpose ThOR-320 can also be converted into a compact handheld viewer by removing the mount and adding a hand-strap (included).

ATN ThOR-320 Features:

•320 x 240 resolution

•Uncooled VOx Microbolometer technology

•800 x 600 OLED display

•High resolution OLED Microdisplay

•Available in 30hz Fast Image frame rate and 60hz Enhanced Image frame rate

•Easy to use digital controls

•Interchangeable reticle patterns with push of the button

•Digital brightness control

•Video output

•Precision digital windage and elevation adjustments

•Rapid start up in 3 seconds

•Up to 6 hours of operation with two 3V lithium batteries

•Quick release Picatinny mounting system

•One-Year Warranty

•MSRP $6,599.00 for the ThOR 320-2x