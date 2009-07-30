Beretta Announces June Results

ACCOKEEK, MD – Beretta U.S.A. Corp. today announced outstanding June results. “We are extremely pleased by our commercial pistol market sales”, said Gary Ramey, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, “June sales are up 219% compared to last year. All of our pistol families are performing very well, with the Px4 Storm family up an amazing 451%. Our Cx4 Storm Carbine is also doing extremely well, up 1249% compared to last year”.

“Cx4 Storm Carbines, together with their optional accessories, are extremely popular this year”, said Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of Tactical Marketing. “The 20-round 9mm extended magazines (17 in 40S&W), vertical grips, Picatinny rails and barrel shrouds, allow the user to customize his/her gun, making the Cx4 an ideal option in the tactical rifle market”.

