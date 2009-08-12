Beretta Announces New Delivery of PX4 Storm SD Pistol

ACCOKEEK, MD – Beretta U.S.A. Corp. announces new delivery of Px4 Storm SD (Special Duty) pistols in 45 Auto caliber to its distributors.

According to Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of Tactical Marketing, Beretta will continue to ship limited quantities during the rest of the year. “The SD was developed to meet the very demanding requirements of the original 45 caliber JCP (Joint Combat Pistol) specifications, and given the ongoing demand for handguns this particular model is expected to sell through very quickly,” said de Plano.

The SD features a distinctive dark earth colored frame, extended barrel (suitable for threading), special corrosion-resistant finishes and materials, and three magazines: One flush (9 rounds) and two extended (10 rounds). The pistol and magazines come in a custom fitted, dark earth, waterproof tactical case. Included accessories are two additional backstraps and magazine release buttons, as well as a cleaning kit, gun oil and cable lock.

Beretta USA

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide.

