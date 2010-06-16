Beretta Brings Back Popular Promotion

ACCOKEEK

Promotion Gives Customers Up To $300 Worth Of Beretta Gear With Purchase Of New Competition Shotgun- Beretta USA recently launched an exciting new promotion offering up to $300 worth of Beretta Gear for free when customers purchase a new competition shotgun.

Now until September 30, 2009 customers who purchase a current model competition shotgun, either semi-automatic or over/under models, can get a Beretta Gear package with a selection of items including Beretta caps, range bags, gun cases, shell bags, hearing and eye protection.

Eligible guns include the same models shot by champions on the Beretta Team Shooters roster like Will Fennell, Leo Harrison, Anthony Matarese, Vincent Hancock, and Scott Robertson.

The newest over under competition model, the SV10 Prevail, the Olympic gold-winning model DT10, the unique, break-open, semiautomatic UGB Xcel25, the Urika2, Teknys and 686, 687, 682 Gold E clay target models – are all included in this promotion.

“This competition gun and gear promotion was very popular last year and we think our customers will be just as excited about it this year,” said Mike Vrooman, Beretta’s Shotgun Marketing Manager. “It’s a huge bonus to those who take advantage of this offer, not only will be shooting the best shotgun available today, but they also get a great package of free Beretta gear valued at up to $300.”

Offer is good for purchases made between June 5 and September 30, 2010 of eligible shotguns. All required documentation must be submitted and post marked by October 31, 2010.

For additional information on the Beretta Gear promotion, visit www.berettausa.com. To take advantage of this promotion visit a Beretta dealer.

About Beretta

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.